Decoding Asif Ali's T20I career in numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 12:14 pm

Asif Ali played a match-winning knock versus Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team has been flying high in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and is on the verge of qualifying for the semis. With three successive wins in the Super 12, Group 2, Pakistan have maintained their composure to stand out tall. Notably, Asif Ali has stood out as the finisher for Pakistan, garnering widespread acclaim. We decode his T20I stats.

Asif takes matter in his own hands against Afghanistan

Chasing 148 against Afghanistan, Pakistan were reduced to 124/5 in 17.5 overs. 24 runs were needed from 12 balls and the things seemed difficult. However, Asif had other ideas, taking the matter in his own hands. The number six batter smashed four clean sixes from Karim Janat's penultimate over to get his side over the line. Pakistan finished with six balls to spare.

Two match-winning knocks for Asif in the ICC T20 WC

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 from seven balls against Afghanistan, striking the ball at 357.14. As per Cricbuzz, Asif posted the third-highest strike rate in the T20 World Cup (25-plus runs). Prior to that, Asif made his presence felt against in the win versus New Zealand. He struck one four and three sixes in an unbeaten 12-ball 27. Pakistan chased down a 135-run target.

Why does this story matter?

It has not been an easy ride for Asif in international cricket. In the past he was labeled as a non-international material, mentally weak, and was heavy trolled on social media. Notably, Asif had done well in the PSL but couldn't transform the form in international cricket due to inconsistent selection and fluctuating roles. But now with a clear role, Asif has stepped up.

A look at Asif Ali's T20I career

The 30-year-old Asif has featured in 32 T20Is for Pakistan. He has mustered 396 runs at an average of 18.85. Asif is yet to hit a half-century in T20Is, posting the best score of 41*. He has a strike rate of 133.33.