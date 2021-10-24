T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Pitch report and stats

India and Pakistan to lock horns in Dubai

India and Pakistan will square off in the fourth Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The high-profile match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It recently hosted the England-West Indies game where the Caribbeans were skittled out for just 55. The upcoming contest is expected to be a thriller. Here is the pitch report.

Here is the pitch report

In the recently-concluded IPL edition, the wicket here looked balanced for both batters and bowlers. As per the trend, the surface gets slower as the match progresses. Chasing is preferred on this venue as dew comes into play in the second innings. Interestingly, nine of the last 13 IPL matches have been won by the chasing team.

Pakistan's T20I record in the UAE

Pakistan have played a total of 36 T20Is in the UAE. They have won 22 and lost 14 matches. Interestingly, Pakistan are unbeaten in the last 11 T20Is in the nation. They beat New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies in these matches. The incredible run started in September 2016. Pakistan played their last T20I in the UAE in November 2018.

Pakistan have won 15 matches in Dubai

Pakistan have played most of their T20Is (in the UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They have claimed 15 victories in 25 games on this venue (lost 10). Pakistan are unbeaten on this venue in last six games. They won two matches each against West Indies, Australia, and New Zealand. Interestingly, India are yet to play a T20I in the UAE.

T20I stats on this venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 62 T20Is. Notably, the teams batting first have won 34 matches here. The highest team score here is 211/3, while the lowest is 55. Meanwhile, the highest successful run-chase on this venue is 183/5 (Afghanistan vs UAE). The lowest score defended here is 134/7 (Oman vs Hong Kong).

Mohammad Hafeez is Pakistan's highest run-scorer in Dubai (T20I)

Mohammad Hafeez is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Dubai. He has scored 335 runs from 17 matches at an average of 23.92 . The all-rounder is followed by Babar Azam (288) and Shoaib Malik (270) on the list.