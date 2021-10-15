IPL 2021 final: CSK post 192/3 against KKR

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 09:16 pm

CSK did well after being asked to bat by KKR

Chennai Super Kings posted 192/3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Faf du Plessis led the charge with a brilliant knock (86). He was part of key partnerships that helped CSK. KKR were off the mark with their bowling and leaked runs. Here's the complete mid-innings report.

Powerplay

CSK openers do well in the PP overs

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf bossed the show in the powerplay overs. They racked up 50 runs and hit 10 boundaries between them. Ruturaj looked in great touch, picking the gaps and dispatching some poor balls to the fence. Faf showed his experience and rotated the strike well. KKR allowed free singles and missed a few chances to be on the back foot.

Ruturaj

Ruturaj ends with 635 runs IPL 2021, wins Orange Cap

Ruturaj scored a promising 32-run knock. He faced 27 deliveries and hit three fours and a six. With this effort, Ruturaj went past KL Rahul (626) and has won the Orange Cap. Ruturaj finished IPL 2021 with 635 runs at 46.61. He is now the youngest to win the Orange Cap in IPL history.

Faf

Faf impresses on the big stage, surpasses 600 runs

Veteran T20 specialist Faf brought up a brilliant half-century. He notched his sixth fifty this season and a 22nd overall. Playing his 100th IPL match, Faf has surpassed the 2,900-run mark. He surpassed Brendon McCullum's tally (2,880). He became the third player to get past 600 runs in IPL 2021. He also got past 400 runs against KKR.

KKR

KKR disappoint with their performance on the field

Dinesh Karthik missed a stumping in the third over and Faf went on to make KKR pay. Also, KKR allowed too many singles inside the circle. Lockie Ferguson, who has been sensational across the last few games, was off color. He bowled inconsistently and leaked runs aplenty (0/56). Shakib Al Hasan and Varun Chakravarthy weren't effective and that hurt KKR.

Information

Ruturaj and Faf continue to impress for CSK

CSK openers added 61 runs against KKR. They ended the season with 756 partnership runs. They have stitched the highest tally this season, surpassing the 744 runs between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw (744). This tally is also the third-most in an IPL season.

Middle overs

CSK add 81 runs in the middle overs

After Ruturaj's dismissal, CSK saw Faf and Robin Uthappa add 63 runs. These two helped CSK break the shackles in the middle overs after the side went 21 balls without a boundary. Uthappa hit a 15-ball 31, smacking three sixes. CSK did well from overs 7-15, adding 81 runs and losing two wickets. For KKR, Sunil Narine claimed two wickets (2/26).

Information

How did the death overs pan out?

With Faf present and Moeen Ali playing the big shots, CSK added 60-plus runs in the death overs. The 18th over of the game saw Ferguson give away 19 runs.

Do you know?

KKR's Tripathi suffers an injury

KKR suffered a blow as Rahul Tripathi limped off the field. As per reports, Tripathi has suffered a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen if he comes out to bat. He didn't come back on the field after walking out.