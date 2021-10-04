IPL 2021: Decoding the playoffs qualification scenario

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 11:48 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders are in the hunt for a place in the playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season sees its business end with a few more league matches left. Three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. However, there is one spot vacant and four teams are still in the reckoning for the same. Here we decode the playoffs qualification scenario.

Qualified teams

Three teams have already made it to the playoffs

DC are top of the standings with 20 points and will finish in the top two. CSK, who are placed second, have a chance to finish in the top two as well. Meanwhile, third-placed RCB have 16 points and need two huge wins in order to finish in the top two. These teams have already made it but the positioning can turn around.

KKR

What do KKR need for a place in the playoffs?

KKR are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2021 standings. They have collected six wins and seven losses from 13 games (12 points). KKR's positive NRR of +0.294 could go well in their favor. Their final encounter is against Rajasthan Royals, who have two games left. KKR need to beat RR and make sure their NRR improves a bit more to take them though.

MI

The situation for MI

MI are placed seventh with 10 points from 12 games (NRR -0.453). If MI beat RR and SRH respectively, they will have 14 points. If KKR beat RR, they too will have 14. It will come down to NRR. If MI beat RR and lose against SRH, they will need KKR to lose. NRR will decide the fate of these three teams.

RR

What RR need to do?

For RR, they need to beat MI and improve their NRR. Another win versus KKR will see them go through. However, if they beat MI and lose against KKR, the journey will be over. If MI defeat RR, then the latter should beat KKR. They should hope SRH beat MI then. All three teams will be on 12 points and NRR will decide things.

PBKS

What about the Punjab Kings?

For PBKS, they need a lot of results to go their way. With just one game left for them, they need to win the same handsomely. And then need KKR to lose and RR to suffer a defeat against MI. They also need MI to get beaten by SRH. This will see all teams end on 12 points and NRR will decide the fate.