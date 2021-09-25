SRH vs PBKS: Decoding KL Rahul's performance against Rashid Khan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 02:47 pm

KL Rahul will look to do well against Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday. SRH are placed bottom with one win from eight matches. PBKS are seventh with six points from nine games. The focus will be on KL Rahul as he hopes to fare well against Rashid Khan. We decode the numbers.

Information

KL Rahul's performance against Rashid Khan in the IPL

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul has managed to score just 18 runs off 30 balls by wrist-spinner Rashid. Meanwhile, Rashid has dismissed Rahul on three occasions. He has the impetus over the PBKS opener, who has struggled to find any rhythm against the former.

Rahul IPL

Rahul's IPL numbers and performance against SRH

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul has aggregated 304 runs including 27 fours and nine sixes off 242 balls in nine matches. He has maintained a strike rate of 125.62. Overall in the IPL, Rahul has scored 3,027 run in 89 games at an average of 46.57. He has two tons and 25 fifties under his belt with the best score of 132*.

Rashid IPL

Rashid's IPL numbers and performance against PBKS

Rashid has enjoyed bowling against PBKS in the IPL. As per Cricketpedia, in nine matches against Punjab Kings, Rashid Khan has taken 17 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/12. Overall in the IPL, Rashid has snapped up 86 wickets from 70 matches at 20.17. He has an economy rate of 6.24. His best bowling performance is 3/7.

Information

Their performances in IPL 2021

In the IPL 2021 season, Rahul has accumulated 380 runs from eight matches at 63.33. He has scored four fifties. He has a strike rate of 137.68. Meanwhile, Rashid has claimed 11 wickets at just 18.00. He has a sound economy rate of 6.18.