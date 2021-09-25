Jordan Henderson vs N'Golo Kante: Decoding the key stats

Sep 25, 2021

Jordan Henderson and N'Golo Kante are established mid-fielders in the Premier League

Two established world class mid-fielders in European football - Jordan Henderson and N'Golo Kante - have been leading by example for Liverpool and Chesea respectively. Henderson's vision and solidity are attributes that have contributed in his success. Meanwhile, the industrious Kante is a threat for teams. Both players have started well in the 2021-22 season. Here we present a statistical comparison.

Jordan Henderson's Premier League stats

Henderson has made 365 PL appearances, scoring 31 goals and contributing with 47 assists. He has scored 23 goals with his right foot, seven with his left foot, and one header. His tally includes one penalty and two free-kicks. Henderson has had 104 shots on target. He has created 53 big chances. Henderson has made 697 tackles, 2,056 recoveries, 472 interceptions, and 363 clearances.

Kante's Premier League numbers

In 197 appearances, defensive mid-fielder Kante has managed 11 goals and 12 assists. He has seven goals with his right foot and four with his left foot. Out of his 131 shots, 33 have been on target. He has created 18 big chances so far. Kante has made 616 tackles and has 472 interceptions. He has 1,514 recoveries, 209 clearances, and 49 blocked shots.

Their success in the Premier League

Henderson won the 2019-20 Premier League trophy with Liverpool. He has also won one Premier League Goal of the Month in 2016-17. Kante helped Leicester City win the Premier League title in 2015-16. With Chelsea, he won the PL in 2016-17. He was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season in 2016-17.

Henderson and Kante's career stats

Henderson made 79 appearances for Sunderland, scoring five times. He scored one goal in 13 appearances on loan at Coventry City. Henderson has made 398 appearances for Liverpool, netting 31 goals. In 223 matches for Chelsea, Kante has 12 goals. Kante played one season at Leicester, making 40 appearances. He scored six goals in 82 matches for Caen and four in 40 for Boulogne.

Both players have tasted success in terms of trophies won

Besides one PL, Henderson has also won one Champions League, one League Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He has been a one-time runner-up in the UCL, Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup. Besides two PL honors, Kante has also won a FA Cup, UCL, Super Cup, and the Europa League. He is a three-time FA Cup runner-up.

Decoding their style of play

Henderson is generally a box-to-box mid-fielder and plays as the number eight closer to the right side of the pitch. He is extremely versatile and supports both attack and defence. He has also played as a central defender at times. Kante is known for his energy and ball-winning abilities. He is the engine in a central box-to-box role. He is a beast defensively.