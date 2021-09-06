Patrick Bamford vs Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Decoding the key stats

Calvert-Lewin has been a prime asset for Everton

Patrick Bamford has been a key figure for Leeds United and helped the promoted side gain impetus in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The England youngster has a scoring knack and thrives under Marcelo Bielsa. On the other hand, 24-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made a similar impact at Everton, becoming their prominent number nine. Here we decode their stats.

Bamford's Premier League stats

Bamford has made 68 Premier League appearances so far, scoring 19 goals and making 8 assists. He has 14 goals with his left foot, two with his right, including two penalties. He has two headed goals. Out of his 131 shots, 56 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork five times. Bamford has created six big chances.

Calvert-Lewin's Premier League stats

Calvert-Lewin has made 150 appearances in the Premier League, amassing 43 goals and nine assists. He has 18 headed goals, five with his right foot, two with his left foot, including two penalties. He has attempted 125 shots on target. Calvert-Lewin has hit the woodwork five times and has created 10 big chances.

Bamford's career stats

Bamford was loaned out by parent club Chelsea to several clubs in England. He made 44 appearances for MK Dons, scoring 21 times. Bamford scored eight goals in 23 matches for Derby and 33 for Middlesbrough in 97 games. He also played for Norwich City, Crystal Palace, and Burnley on loan. For Leeds, he has 44 goals in 114 matches.

Calvert-Lewin's career stats

Calvert-Lewin made 12 appearances for Sheffield United and had loan appearances at Stalybridge Celtic (six goals in five games) and Northampton Town (8 goals in 26 matches). He moved to Everton in 2016 and since then has made 176 appearances, scoring 56 goals.

Bamford has won several individual awards

Bamford has won the EFL Championship in 2019-20. He had won the Football League One Player of the Month in October 2013 and Football League Young Player of the Month in December 2013. He won the Football League Championship Player of the Year in 2014-15.