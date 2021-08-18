Bruno Fernandes vs Son Heung-min: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 03:41 pm

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Man United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes gave the club a perfect start in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Fernandes netted a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored the decisive goal as his club beat champions Manchester City 1-0. With both players being highly important, we look at their stats.

Fernandes PL

Decoding the Premier League stats of Fernandes

In 52 appearances in the Premier League, Fernandes has netted 29 goals. He has contributed with 19 assists. He has scored 25 goals with his right foot, three with his left foot, with the other goal being a header. His tally includes 13 penalties. He has registered 72 shots on target, besides creating 23 big chances. He has hit the woodwork six times.

Son PL

Decoding the Premier League stats of Son

In 198 appearances in the Premier League, Son has netted 71 goals. He has contributed with 39 assists. He has scored 40 goals with his right foot, 27 with his left foot, with the four being headers. His tally includes one penalty. He has registered 183 shots on target, besides creating 45 big chances. He has hit the woodwork 16 times.

Fernandes

Fernandes' career stats

Fernandes started his career at Serie B side, Novara, scoring four goals in 24 appearances. For Udinese in Serie A, he scored 11 goals in 95 matches. For Sampdoria, he scored five times in 35 matches. He scored 67 goals for Sporting Lisbon next in 137 appearances. For Man United, he has 43 goals in 81 appearances.

Son

Son Heung-min's career stats

Son started his career at German side Hamburger, netting 20 goals in 78 matches. He went on to score 29 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in 87 games. Son moved to Tottenham in 2015 and since then has scored 108 goals in 281 matches across competitions. Notably, he has scored 15-plus goals in five successive seasons.

Awards

Individual awards won by the two players

Son has won three Premier League Player of the Month awards. He has also won two Premier League Goal of the Month awards. He won the Premier League Goal of the Season in 2019-20. Meanwhile, Fernandes has won two Premier League Player of the Month awards and two Goal of the Month awards.