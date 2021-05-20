Premier League Hall of Fame: Gerrard and Beckham latest inductees

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 06:50 pm

Steven Gerrard and David Beckham have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Former England stars Steven Gerrard and David Beckham have become the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former English captains have been honored, joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, and Dennis Bergkamp. Gerrard is the first inductee not to have won a Premier League title. Here's more.

Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was an inspiration for Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was brilliant throughout his career. He may have failed to win a Premier League title, however, his contributions were telling. He didn't have the luxury of top-notch players supporting him in mid-field. He made 504 appearances in EPL and scored 120 goals, besides making 92 assists. Gerrard's vision and eye for goals made him stand out.

Beckham

Beckham ruled the roost for United in the Premier League

Beckham had a telling impact for United. His brilliance in free-kicks, superb striking range, and a deadly right foot made him an unstoppable force. Beckham was known for providing perfect crosses and was a relentless worker on the field. He won six Premier League titles and made 265 appearances. What stood out was his ability to score (62) and make goals (80 assists).

Praise

Former England coach Glenn Hoddle pays tribute to Gerrard

Gerrard won the Premier League Player of the Month on six occasions and saw his side finish as Premier League runners-up three times (2009, 2012, and 2014). Former England manager Glenn Hoddle paid tribute to Gerrard, saying one could play the latter in many positions and he would be the best. He also said Gerrard was wonderful and had everything in his game.

Beckham established himself as a true football icon

Beckham established himself as one of football's most iconic players. The versatile winger was part of United's treble-winning side in 1999. He took United to great heights under Sir Alex Ferguson and made a mark for himself in the Premier League. After leaving United, Beckham joined Real Madrid. He also played for AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain, winning trophies everywhere.

Inductees

Other Premier League Hall of Fame inductees

On Wednesday, former Chelsea stalwart Frank Lampard became the fifth Premier League Hall of Fame inductee for his outstanding service in England's top-flight competition. Two days ago, former Manchester United stars Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were inducted. Back in April, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were announced as the first two players to be named in the official Premier League Hall of Fame.