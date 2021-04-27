Shearer and Henry inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Apr 27, 2021

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have been announced as the first two players to be named in the official Premier League Hall of Fame.

Shearer is the top goal-scorer in Premier League history as former Arsenal legend Henry is a four-time Golden Boot winner.

This is a big moment for the two legendary footballers as they celebrate their success.

Shearer

Shearer netted 260 goals in the Premier League

Shearer went on to score 260 goals across 14 Premier League seasons.

He was the first player to reach a century of PL goals, scoring 112 times in only 138 matches for Blackburn Rovers, as well as winning the Premier League title with them (1994-95).

Shearer scored 148 goals in 303 Premier League matches during a 10-season spell for Newcastle United.

What does the Hall of Fame address?

According to the Premier League, the Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honor awarded to players by the League.

'I feel very honored to join the Hall of Fame'

Shearer said he is honored by the award.

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame. I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with," he said.

Henry

Henry achieved these feats in the Premier League

Henry won the Premier League Golden Boot award four times and scored a club-record 175 Premier League goals in 258 matches for Arsenal.

The Frenchman netted more than 20 Premier League goals in five consecutive seasons between 2001-02 and 2005-06.

Following his move to Arsenal in 1999, Henry won the Premier League title twice and was a key member of the "Invincibles" team.

Notable feats registered by Shearer

Shearer is a three-time Golden Boot winner and remains the only player to have reached 100 goals in the competition for two different clubs. He also accounted for 64 assists in his Premier League career. Shearer won the Player of the Season award in 1994-95.

Henry won two Player of the Season awards

The former Arsenal legend contributed 74 assists during eight Premier League seasons, including a joint-record 20 in 2002/03. He won two Player of the Season awards.

Henry on the special moment

"To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special," said Henry.