Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 06:15 pm

Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the first two ODI matches against Sri Lanka, starting May 23. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the mix after opting out of the New Zealand tour with paternity leave. He was last seen representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season before it was suspended. Here's more.

ODIs

Shakib performed well in the ODIs against WI this year

Shakib had represented Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series against West Indies back in January 2021. He got scores of 19, 43*, and 51. The left-arm spinner claimed six wickets in the series. Shakib will be aiming to make his presence felt at home once again and has an opportunity to be the go-to player for the Tigers.

Bangladesh

Key details about the squad as reserve players named

Bangladesh have decided to continue with the same combination of players that toured New Zealand in March this year. The likes of Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Al Amin Hossain misses out. Meanwhile, the home side has also named Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, and Aminul Islam Biplob as reserve players.

Performances

Bangladesh have been poor across formats of late

Bangladesh have been playing poor cricket of late. After the ODI series win against West Indies, they succumbed in the Test series (0-2). That was followed by a limited-overs series whitewash by New Zealand. Bangladesh lost the ODIs 0-3 and a similar result followed in the T20Is as well. Recently, they lost the two-Test series against Sri Lanka (0-1).

Information

Here's a look at Bangladesh's ODI squad

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmadullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Information

Onus on senior players to do well

Besides Shakib, the responsibilities will lie upon the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mustafizur Rahman to step up and perform to the best of their abilities. Bangladesh will be keen to get the job done and move on from the recent blip.