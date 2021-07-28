Decoding Pep Guardiola's records as manager

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed a lot of success in his managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be aiming to continue his success since arriving at the club in 2016. Guardiola guided Man City to the Premier League and League Cup honors last season. He also saw his side reach its first-ever Champions League final. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has enjoyed plenty of success. We decode his records as manager.

Career

Guardiola has 70-plus win percentage across Barca, Bayern and City

Guardiola was appointed as Barcelona manager in 2008 after managing their reserve team. He managed 247 matches, winning 179, drawing 47, and losing only 19 matches. Guardiola joined Bayern in 2013 and managed them in 161 matches (W121 D21 L19). At Man City, he has overseen 294 games (W215 D36 L43). In terms of win percentage, his numbers read 72.47, 75.16, and 73.13.

Barca

Guardiola won a staggering 14 trophies with Barcelona

Guardiola stamped his authority at Barca and went on to win 14 trophies to mark his consistency. He helped Barca win three La Liga titles in four seasons. The club won two Copa del Rey trophies and three Spanish Super Cups. Barca won two Champions League titles, alongside the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup (two each).

Man City

Guardiola has tasted success at Man City

At Man City, he has already guided the club to three Premier League titles. City have won four successive League Cup honors and one FA Cup. Guardiola became the first manager to win the League Cup in four consecutive seasons The Spaniard has helped the Manchester club win two Community Shields, besides a place in the final of the Champions League.

Do you know?

Guardiola helped Bayern win hat-trick of Bundesliga honors

He went to Germany and helped Bayern win seven trophies in a three-year span. During his time there, Bayern won a hat-trick of Bundesliga titles. They won two DFB-Pokal titles, besides one UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup each.

Awards

Some prominent awards won by Guardiola

Guardiola was awarded four successive La Liga Coach of the Year awards from 2009-2012. He also won FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2011. He won the UEFA Team of the Year Best Coach award in 2009 and 2011 respectively. He was awarded Globe Soccer Awards Coach of the Century in 2020. He won the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach twice as well.

Premier League

Records held by Pep Guardiola's City in the Premier League

In the 2017-18 season, Guardiola's Man City scripted a record for the biggest Premier League title-winning margin (19 points). His side holds the record for most PL wins in a season (32 in 2017-18 and 2018-19). In 2017-18, City set the record for the most away wins in a season (16). In 2020-21, City scripted 12 successive Premier League away wins (a new record).

Information

Notable individual awards for Guardiola at Man City

Guardiola has already been named Premier League Manager of the Season for the third time in four years. Guardiola is level with Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho in terms of this award. He has also won two LMA Manager of the Year awards.

Records

Notable records held by the Spaniard at Barcelona

In the 2008-09 season, Barcelona became the first Spanish side to achieve a treble. Guardiola's side won La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. They scored 158 goals in 62 games across competitions. In 2009-10, Guardiola became the first Barcelona manager to win four successive El Clasicos against Real Madrid. He has won the most trophies as Barcelona manager as well.

Do you know?

Historic moment for Guardiola's City in 2017-18

In the historic 2017-18 season, Guardiola's side set a new record for the most points collected in a single campaign (100).

Do you know?

Guardiola holds this Bundesliga record

Guardiola's Bayern Munich scored 254 goals in 102 league matches - a Bundesliga record. The Bavarians also conceded just 58 goals in total during this period.