UEFA Euro 2020, England reach semi-finals: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 02:35 am

England thrashed Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020

England showed their ruthlessness against Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the European Championships. The Harry Kane-led side shipped in four goals past Ukraine to book a semi-final spot. Kane bagged two goals as Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire scored one each. Left-back Luke Shaw was immense, providing two assists. England will face Denmark in the semis. Here are further details.

UKR vs ENG

England score four goals against Ukraine

Raheem Sterling set up the first goal for England in the fourth minute as Kane found the net with a brilliant strike. In the second half, Maguire scored from a header after a superb free-kick by Shaw. A close-range header from Kane four minutes later helped England go 3-0 up. Heorhiy Buschan made an outstanding save to deny Kane his hat-trick before Henderson scored.

Run

England are unbeaten in 11 matches

England are unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have kept 10 clean sheets during this run. Notably, England have also sealed 10 victories during this phase (W10 D1). England are the only side to have not conceded a single goal in the ongoing Euro 2020. They have netted eight goals as well.

Trio

Feats for Kane, Henderson and Sterling

Kane has now netted three goals at Euro 2020. Overall, he has 37 goals for England. As per Opta, Jordan Henderson has scored his first-ever goal for England. Notably, this was his 62nd appearance as he found the net with his 43rd shot attempted shot. Sterling has four-goal involvements at the Euro 2020 (G3 A1).

Do you know?

England script history at the European Championships

As per Opta, England are the first side in European Championship history to score three headed goals in a single match and have done so in a single game themselves in any competition for the first time since November 2016 versus Scotland.

Opta stats

More notable records for England

England have scored nine headed goals at World Cup and Euros since the start of the 2018 World Cup. In fact, no other country has scored more than four headers across the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 combined. Kane has equaled Alan Shearer for the most major tournament goals for England (World Cup/Euros). He has nine goals and is behind Gary Lineker (10).

Twitter Post

Kane on song for the Three Lions