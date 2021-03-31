Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The 32-year-old striker's contract is set to expire and City decided against renewing the same. Aguero, who will be honored with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, has enjoyed a terrific time, winning multiple trophies. His contribution in the Premier League is monumental. We decode his achievements.

Premier League Aguero is one of the Premier League greats

Aguero is a true Premier League icon and his name will always be remembered amongst the greatest players to have plied their trade in England's top-tier league. It was Aguero, who gave City their maiden Premier League honor in 2011-12. The Argentine scored an injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 which clinched the club's first English title in 44 years.

Stats Decoding Aguero's Premier League stats

In 271 Premier League appearances, Aguero has netted 181 goals. He is the fourth-highest goal-scorer of all time. Notably, he is the only foreigner in the top five for most goals scored. Besides his 181 goals, Aguero also has registered 46 assists. Prior to this injury-ridden campaign, he scored 12 or more goals in every season (9).

Honors Aguero is a four-time Premier League champion

After snatching the trophy from Manchester United in 2012, Aguero played his part in helping City win three more honors. In 2011-12, he smashed 23 league goals. Notably, that was his debut season. In 2013-14, Aguero contributed with 17 goals. Under Pep Guardiola, he scored 21 goals each across two campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. City won the league on both occasions.

Records Aguero has the most hat-tricks since 2011-12

Since 2011-12, Aguero has scored the most hat-tricks in the Premier League. He has 12 hat-tricks, which is four more than Tottenham ace Harry Kane (8). As per Sky Sports, Aguero's goals have come at a rate of one every 108.3 minutes. Only Kane (122.4 minutes), is close to Aguero.

Stats Breaking down his Premier League stats

Aguero has a ratio of 0.67 goals per match. Out of his 181 goals, 18 have been headers. He has 128 goals with his right foot and 34 with his left. Notably, he has scored 27 penalties. Out of his 1,003 shots, 415 have been on target. He has also hit the woodwork 34 times. He has created 61 big chances.

Information Aguero won the 2014-15 Premier League Golden Boot award