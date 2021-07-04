UEFA Euro 2020: A look at the four semi-finalists

Harry Kane was instrumental for England in the quarter-finals

The UEFA Euro 2020 enters the semi-final stage with four nations - Italy, Spain, Denmark, and England making it. All these four teams enjoyed a terrific quarter-final stage, earning impressive wins with some entertaining football on offer. With plenty at stake in the semis, there is a lot for these sides in terms of offering substance. We present the four semi-finalists.

Italy

Mancini's Italy have carried on with their terrific form

Italy are in a fine run of form, going unbeaten in 32 games. They have won 27 and drawn five in this phase. At the Euro 2020, Italy have maintained a 100% record (W5). They topped Group A (nine points) before beating Austria and Belgium to reach the last four. They have scored 11 goals and conceded just two.

Spain

Spain have found their way through

After two drab draws to start the Euro 2020 campaign, Spain inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Slovakia in Group E to progress to the round of 16. They enjoyed a stunning 5-3 win against Croatia, becoming the first side in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive matches. In the quarters, Spain edged past Switzerland 3-1 on penalties.

Denmark

Denmark have been on a spirited journey

Denmark have gone from strength to strength since the opening match which saw mid-fielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest. They lost their second game as well but a win in the final group match saw them gain progression on basis of goal difference. In the knockout stages, Denmark beat Wales and the Czech Republic to reach the semis. It has been a fairytale.

England

England have been superb at Euro 2020

England topped their group with two 1-0 wins and a 0-0 draw. In the round of 16, England earned a famous 2-0 win over Germany. And now in the quarters, England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome. Raheem Sterling has been instrumental with three goals and an assist. England's defensive attributes need praise. They are the only side who haven't concede a single goal.

Key details

Matches, IST timings, telecast and venue

The matches: Italy vs Spain (July 7, 12:30 AM IST) and England vs Denmark (July 8, 12:30 AM IST). Both matches will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.