UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Denmark 2-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 11:51 pm

Kevin De Bruyne delivered for Belgium with an assist and a goal

Number one ranked team Belgium came back from behind to seal a 2-1 win against Denmark at the European Championships. Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark a dream start before Kevin De Bruyne came in after half-time and changed the game in Belgium's favor. Belgium top Group B with six points at UEFA Euro 2020. They have qualified for the round of 16. Here's more.

Pair

Notable stats for De Bruyne and Eden Hazard

As per Opta, Eden Hazard and De Bruyne are the first pair of substitutes to both assist in a European Championship match for the same side since Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben for the Netherlands versus France in 2008. Both Hazard and KDB are the only European players to have assisted a goal in each of the last four major tournaments (WC, Euros).

Feats

More feats for De Bruyne

De Bruyne now has eight assists for Belgium in major tournaments (World Cup and Euros). Since the 2014 World Cup, only Eden Hazard has achieved more assists than KDB in this regard (9). De Bruyne now has 22 goals for Belgium in all competitions, including his first in European Championships.

Belgium

Notable records for Belgium

Belgium have beaten Denmark for the third successive time. They have won five of their last six Euro matches. As per Opta, Belgium have also won their eighth match under Roberto Martinez at the European Championships and World Cup finals combined. Martinez has equaled the record held by Guy Thys (8) for Belgium. Notably, Belgium are unbeaten in 10 successive matches in all competitions.

Do you know?

Belgium achieve this special tally

Belgium have now qualified for the knockout stages in each of their last four major international tournaments (2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, and 2018 World Cup as well). Belgium became the second side to qualify for the round of 16 after Italy.

Information

Poulsen smashes second-quickest goal in European Championships

As per Opta, Yussuf Poulsen has scored the second-quickest goal in European Championships history, timed at 99 seconds. Only Dmitry Kirichenko for Russia against Greece at Euro 2004 scored an earlier goal (65 seconds).