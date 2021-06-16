Premier League 2021-22 fixtures have been announced: Details here

The Premier League 2021-22 season will start from August 14 onwards

The fixtures for the Premier League 2021-22 season have been announced. The season is set to start from August 14 onwards. Defending champions Manchester City face Tottenham in the opening weekend. Meanwhile, Manchester United start their season against Leeds United at Old Trafford. The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have favorable draws to start their respective seasons. Here are the details.

Chelsea handed a tough start

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the previous two editions, will take on face an away Test against Arsenal on matchday 2. The following weekend sees them face a difficult test at Anfield against Liverpool. In September, Chelsea will be up against Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester City. Chelsea, who begin their season against Crystal Palace, have a tough set of fixtures early on.

Premier League will follow the traditional format

The Premier League 2021-22 campaign will follow the traditional format of running through to May 22 next year This will be a welcome move after a hectic 2020-21 season which had to be shortened to fit in more games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What about champions Manchester City?

After facing Spurs, Pep Guardiola's City take on Norwich and Arsenal in August. In September, City have two crucial games in the form of Leicester City and Chelsea. In October, City are away at Anfield, before having three favorable matches to end the month. The first Manchester derby is in November. Post that, City's run is pretty comfortable in December during the festive period.

Manchester United face a severe test in October-November

Manchester United will eye a strong start, having been handed favorable draws in the month of August and September. The clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23 will be massive. Post that, they face Spurs and City in succession, resulting in a crucial phase. United also face Chelsea and Arsenal in successive games at the end of November.

Liverpool have a tricky festive period

Liverpool's first big game is against Chelsea at end of August. In October, they face both the Manchester clubs, and winning these games could signal their title ambitions. They have a tricky festive period in December with clashes against Spurs, Leicester, and Chelsea.