UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Belgium 2-1: Records broken

Italy will face Spain in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020

An in-form Italy extended their unbeaten run to 32 games in all competitions after knocking world number one Belgium out of the European Championships. Italy sealed a stellar 2-1 win over Belgium to reach the semis of the UEFA Euro 2020. They will take on Spain, who edged past a valiant Switzerland outfit 3-1 on penalties. Here are the records that were broken.

Azzurri

Italy script these records after a superb victory

Italy have stitched 27 wins and five draws in their 32-game unbeaten run. The Azzurri have maintained their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W5). They won their 12th successive match across competitions. Notably, Italy are unbeaten against Belgium at a major tournament. In five meetings, Italy have won four and drawn one.

Do you know?

Italy win 15th successive European Championship matches (including qualifiers)

As per Opta, including the qualifying rounds, Italy have won each of their last 15 European Championship matches, which is a new competition record. Meanwhile, Belgium themselves had won 14 consecutive matches before this defeat.

Doku

Records for Belgium's Jeremy Doku

As per Opta, Jeremy Doku (19y 36d) is the youngest player ever to start a knockout stage match for Belgium at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros). The previous youngest was Divock Origi at the 2014 World Cup (19y 74d). Meanwhile, Doku became the first teenager to win a penalty in a European Championship match since Wayne Rooney versus France for England in 2004.

Lukaku

Notable records scripted by Romelu Lukaku

As per Opta, Romelu Lukaku's penalty means that no Belgian player has scored more goals than him at either the European Championships (six) or the World Cup (five). The Inter Milan star went level with Marc Wilmots). Lukaku has now scored 64 goals for Belgium. He has equaled the tally of Uruguay's Luis Suarez. Lukaku netted his fourth goal at Euro 2020.

Twitter Post

Lukaku has 21 goals in 2021

BEL vs ITA

How did the match pan out?

Barella's opener in the 31st minute gave Italy a deserved lead. Lorenzo Insigne then scored from a stunning strike to help Italy get a two-goal lead. Lukaku pulled one goal back before half-time to make things interesting. Belgium couldn't find the second goal in the second half to force the game to extra time. Italy reached their sixth Euro semi-finals as Belgium faltered.

Information

Notable records for Italy

Italy have scored 11+ goals in a single European Championship tournament for the first time in their history. Marco Verratti has provided more assists (2) than any other Italian player at Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Nicolo Barella scored his maiden goal at a major tourney.