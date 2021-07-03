2021 Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov beats Andy Murray: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 02:08 am

Andy Murray suffered a loss in the third round of 2021 Wimbledon

Men's singles 10th seed Denis Shapovalov thrashed Andy Murray in the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon. Murray was nowhere near to his level and was below-par against Shapovalov, who sealed the match 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Earlier, fifth seed Andrey Rublev was beaten in four sets by Fabio Fognini. Meanwhile, 22nd seed Dan Evans also tasted defeat in the third round. Here's more.

Shapovalov

Shapovalov scripts these feats after beating Murray

This was the first career meeting between Shapovalov and Murray. After reaching his maiden third-round at the Wimbledon, Shapovalov has extended his run. He has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for just the third time in his career. He now has a 4-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon, besides 22-14 across Slam events.

Information

Murray loses his 11th career match at Wimbledon

This was the second occasion where Murray has exited from the third round at Wimbledon. The Scotsman has a win-loss record of 59-11 at Wimbledon after this result. Overall, he has 192 wins at Grand Slams, besides losing 48 times.

Wimbledon London United Kingdom Denis Shapovalov Canada 6 6 6 Andy Murray United Kingdom 4 2 2 Match Stats Denis Shapovalov, - Andy Murray 13 Aces 2 3 Double faults 2 54% First serve % 58% 71% Win % on first serve 52% 62% Win % on second serve 53% 6/11 Tiebreaks won 1/9 39 Receiving points won 32 98 Points won 73 8 Max points won in a row 11 Fewer Details

Words

This is a dream come true for me, says Shapovalov

The 22-year-old Shapovalov said it's a dream come true for him. "This is a dream come true for me, it's been years of hard work and I've put so much into every practice thinking that maybe one day I could play on Centre Court. To play against a legend like Andy today and to play a match like this [is incredible]," he said.

Do you know?

Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut

Shapovalov will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. Earlier, Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 in straight sets.

Twitter Post

Some blockbuster matches on offer