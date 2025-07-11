True story behind 'Udaipur Files'

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court blocked the release of Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder . This came a day after the Supreme Court of India denied an urgent hearing regarding its stay. One of the accused in the real-life murder case, Mohammed Javed, had filed the plea, which was rejected by the apex court. After HC's order, filmmakers plan to address the SC when it reopens on July 14. Before that, here's a brief overview of the real case.

Film's plot Based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu The film is based on the gruesome murder of 40-year-old tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur. The incident took place on June 28, 2022, when two men hacked him to death at his tailoring shop. It not only shocked Udaipur but also caused communal unrest across India. The film explores the events leading up to this horrific crime and the subsequent fight for justice.

Case details Accused posted video online claiming responsibility for the crime The accused, Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, allegedly committed the murder in retaliation for Lal's support of a social media post against Islam. They entered his shop under the pretense of getting clothes stitched and then attacked him with a sharp knife before slitting his throat. Shockingly, they also posted a video online claiming responsibility for the crime and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were arrested by police on the same day.

Background Lal's murder details Before his murder, Lal had been arrested by Udaipur Police for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. Although he was released on bail, he started receiving death threats. Lal reportedly registered a complaint and requested police protection, but his relatives alleged that no action was taken. His beheading on June 28 and the circulation of the video online caused unrest among local shopkeepers who demanded the arrest of his murderers.