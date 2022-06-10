India

J&K: Curfew imposed, internet suspended after communal tension

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

Internet services have also been suspended in some parts of Kashmir.

Authorities have imposed a curfew in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the army has been called in to perform a flag march in Bhaderwah town of Doda district, in response to attempts by some elements to incite communal unrest. Meanwhile, the government has snapped mobile internet in some districts of the Union Territory, including Srinagar, the capital city.

Curfew Curfew in Bhaderwah, Kishtiwar, Downtown Srinagar

As per officials, a curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town on Thursday evening June 9, after tensions arose due to an allegedly inflammatory video against a particular community. They said the army was thereafter called in to conduct a flag march. Meanwhile, a curfew was also imposed in the Kishtwar district and the downtown Srinagar as a precaution, as per the district administration.

Action Action already initiated under various IPC sections: Police

According to the police, action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered at Bhaderwah Police Station. "The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)," said Police Media Centre, Jammu.

Internet shutdown What do the latest reports say about J&K situation?

According to reports, internet services have been halted as a precautionary measure in Doda's Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, and sections of Srinagar. On Friday, mobile internet was stopped in practically all of Kashmir. Downtown Srinagar was completely shut down, but Kashmir's economic hubs Lal Chowk and Batamaloo witnessed some traffic. At the time of writing, no untoward incidents have been recorded in the Valley.

Video What was the 'Inflammatory' video?

Officials alleged that inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against the recent derogatory remarks by the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Sharma was suspended by the ruling party, while the Delhi unit's media cell head Naveen Jindal was expelled for his derogatory tweet. The purported video went viral on social media and was reportedly shot from a mosque in Bhaderwah.

Reaction Deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation in Bhaderwah: MoS

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, expressed his great concern over the situation in Bhaderwah. "I appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah is known for," the BJP MP from Udhampur said on Twitter.

Appeal Omar Abdullah appeals to maintain peace

Reacting to the incident, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah appealed to the people to maintain peace. He wrote on Twitter that even without the communal tension spreading in and around Bhaderwah, there is a lot of trouble in J&K. He appealed to all parties to maintain peace and his party workers to help normalize the situation at the earliest.