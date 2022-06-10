India

Prophet remarks: Protest outside UP, Delhi mosques after Friday prayers

Huge crowd gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi following the Friday prayers..

Massive protests erupted in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday in response to remarks made by the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal about Prophet Muhammad. The leaders are yet to be arrested weeks after sparking a massive controversy. A huge crowd gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi following the Friday prayers.

Context Why does this story matter?

The protests come days after the BJP suspended Sharma in response to considerable criticism on social media, particularly from Gulf countries.

A series of hashtag began trending and demands to boycott Indian goods gained steam.

Several complaints were filed against Sharma as a result of her statements in Maharashtra and Telangana.

On Sunday, she apologized, stating she never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

Video of Jama Masjid protest shared on Twitter by ANI

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today



No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

Statement Jama Masjid authorities didn't call protest: Shahi Imam

Meanwhile, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid said the Masjid authorities had not called for the protest. "We don't know who are the people protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are [Asaduddin] Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," he told news agency ANI.

Details Protests in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Deoband

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Saharanpur while the businesses were forced to close. Protests were also reported in other cities of UP including Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Deoband. Last week, UP's Kanpur saw clashes over the issue, which left approximately 40 people injured. Authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh claimed there had been no reports of violence in any of the locations.

Stone pelting Stone pelting on police in Howrah

Protests were held in Kolkata and Howrah, calling for Nupur Sharma's arrest. Protesters burned tires on the Howrah National Highway as they marched. The cops, however, evicted the demonstrators. Stone-pelting was also reported from the area after which the police were forced to use tear gas shells. As per reports, protesters blocked the highway for 12 hours earlier on Thursday.

Action Case filed against Sharma, Jindal and others

On Thursday, the Delhi police claimed they had filed cases against Sharma, Jindal, and others for inciting people on social media. The action occurred after numerous Muslim-majority nations criticized India over statements made by ruling party spokespersons. Indian envoys were summoned by various Gulf countries. In Gulf nations, calls for a boycott of Indian products have also increased.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures can also be mocked. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage with Aisha. Her remarks sparked uproar and sharp responses from religious organizations and political parties.