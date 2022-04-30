India

Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years: Details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 30, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Delhi's highest maximum temperature ever for April was 45.6 degrees Celsius which was recorded in April 1941.

There seems to be no respite in sight for Delhi from the heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital. The prevailing heatwave conditions in Delhi will likely stretch till May 2. The warning came as Delhi witnessed its second hottest April in 72 years with the monthly average maximum temperature recorded at 40.2 °C.

India is witnessing an intense heatwave ahead of peak summer, which has caught authorities off guard.

The heatwave is already causing heat-related illnesses to residents of Delhi.

The unusually high temperatures are being attributed to a paucity of rainfall caused by the absence of active western disturbances.

Notably, India's electricity consumption has also risen amid the heatwave.

Forecasts predict a further rise in temperatures.

Details Delhi's second highest April temperature in 72 years: IMD

Issuing the orange alert, the IMD noted Delhi this year experienced its second hottest April in 72 years. The national capital recorded a maximum of 43.5 °C on Thursday and Friday—the highest temperature on any April day in the last 12 years. Notably, the previous highest-ever maximum temperature for April registered in Delhi was 45.6 °C, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

Power outages Power interruptions, water shortage add to woes

As the heatwave gripped India, power interruptions added to the people's suffering. Power outages were largely attributed to coal shortages as the abnormally hot March and April pushed up power consumption and depleted coal inventories. Shortage of rainfall was stated as another major factor that also resulted in low water supplies. Meanwhile, experts blamed climate change for the early advent of scorching summer temperatures.

Summer vacations Schools face closure due to extreme heatwave

Meanwhile, numerous states shut schools or reduced teaching hours due to intense heatwave conditions. These include states like Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. While educational institutions in Odisha have suspended classes till May 2, schools in West Bengal and Punjab will be closed from May 2 and May 14, respectively. Meanwhile, Bihar's government ordered schools to finish classes by 10:45 am.

Other cities Temperatures recorded by Delhi's neighboring cities

The highest maximum temperature recorded at Delhi's Ridge weather station stood at 45.7 °C on Friday. Meanwhile, the neighboring Gurugram saw a maximum temperature of 45.9 °C the same day—6.1 °C above normal. The highest maximum temperature recorded at the Bathinda (IAF) station in Punjab was 45.3 °C. Whereas, the Banda station in Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 °C.

Prediction What was IMD's prediction for April?

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted above normal maximum temperatures throughout the northwest and central India, as well as areas of the northeast, in April. IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that the southern peninsula, numerous sections of the eastern regions of the country, and the neighboring territories of the northeast will experience normal to below-average maximum temperatures in April.