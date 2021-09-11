Delhi: Bus gets trapped at waterlogged underpass, 40 passengers rescued

The Delhi Fire Services on Saturday rescued 40 passengers of a private bus that was trapped at a waterlogged underpass in Delhi following heavy rains on Saturday morning

The Delhi Fire Services on Saturday rescued 40 passengers of a private bus that was trapped at a waterlogged underpass in Delhi following heavy rains on Saturday morning, officials said. "The passengers included women and children. The bus was going to Mathura and got stuck at the underpass of Palam flyover," the officials said.

Details

A call seeking assistance was received at 11:30 am

"The DFS received a call seeking assistance at 11:30 am after which two fire tenders were pressed into service," they said. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said, "A bus with passengers on board got trapped at an underpass of the Palam flyover due to waterlogging. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the passengers were rescued safely."

Details

Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging

According to civic agencies, several areas in the city, including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari, witnessed waterlogging. People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

Rainfall

Delhi has recorded highest rainfall in 46 years

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year. "Light to moderate rain is likely in the next two days. Another wet spell is predicted around September 17 and September 18," the IMD official said.

Information

Delhi recorded 94.7mm precipitation on Saturday

"Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during monsoon season," according to the IMD. Notably, Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days (September 1 and September 2) at the start of the month. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 94.7 mm precipitation.

Monsoon

Monsoon in Delhi this year was most-delayed in 19 years

Despite the monsoon embracing Delhi only on July 13, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, the capital had recorded 16 rainy days in July, the maximum in the last four years. The string of rainy days gave 507.1 mm rainfall in Delhi, which was nearly 141% above the long-period average of 210.6 mm.