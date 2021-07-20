Three dead in building collapse after heavy rains in Gurugram

A police official said the body of a man was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk which was flooded with rainwater

Three people were killed in a building collapse and a body was retrieved from a flooded underpass in Haryana's Gurugram district, the police said on Monday. Several parts of the millennium city of high-rise buildings and glass towers came underwater with the images of people wading through waterlogged roads doing the rounds on social media.

Death

Man's body was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk

The three-story building in Khawaspur collapsed amid heavy rains on Sunday night, following which the police pulled out one body from the debris. As the incessant downpour continued through the night, two more bodies were pulled on Monday morning. A police official said the body of a man was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk which was flooded with rainwater.

Rescue

The youth is yet to be identified: Police

The official said rescuers were pressed into service after someone alerted the police. "The rescuers were pressed into service. They pulled out the youth, who was found dead. He is yet to be identified," he said. Not far away, in corporate Gurugram, people coming into work or leaving it to head to Delhi found themselves stuck in traffic snarls on the expressway and highways.

Waterlogging

Waterlogging was reported in multiple areas of Gurugram

Over the last 12 hours, the Gurugram Traffic Police has been sending alerts on Twitter to inform the public about areas to avoid due to waterlogging. According to its tweets, waterlogging has been reported in multiple areas, including Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Narsinghpur, MDI Chowk, Suncity Township in Sector 54, Iffco Chowk, Naharpur FOB, and Hero Honda Chowk.

Information

Gurugram received 185mm rain during the past 24 hours

The MeT Department said Gurugram received 185mm rain during the past 24 hours (ending 5:30 pm on Monday). Pictures of submerged vehicles outside upscale gated communities and people going through waist-deep water were doing the rounds on social media.

Safety

Ambience mall was closed after a water leakage incident

A portion of the roof of Gurugram's Ambience mall had also reportedly caved in, resulting in the mall remaining shut on Monday. Mall authorities, however, clarified that it was not a roof collapse, but a water leakage incident because of which the mall remained closed. "Mall management has decided to get the electrical circuitry checked thoroughly as a safety measure," a mall spokesperson said.