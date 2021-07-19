Incessant overnight rains drench Delhi; IMD issues advisory

Delhi registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as IMD forecast "light to moderate intensity of rainfall" over Delhi and NCR during the day

The national capital woke up to incessant overnight rains on Monday morning that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. The city registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "light to moderate intensity of rainfall" over Delhi as well as Delhi NCR during the day.

IMD has cautioned against slippery roads and traffic disruption

According to the IMD, a below 15 mm rainfall is considered "light," between 15 and 64.5 mm is "moderate," between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is "very heavy," and above 204.4 mm is considered as "extremely heavy." The weather department issued an advisory suggesting "slippery roads and traffic disruption" due to thunderstorms and rain.

'Moderate to heavy spells may cause occasional reduction in visibility'

It also warned against "partial damage to plantation, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts" due to rains and strong winds. It added that moderate to heavy spells of rain may cause "occasional reduction in visibility" and waterlogging may occur in the low-lying areas. The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge.

IMD has advised people to stay indoors and avoid travel

"Traffic is diverted from MB road toward Mathura road," it said on Twitter. The IMD also advised to "stay indoors, close windows and doors, avoid travel if possible" and not take shelter under trees.

Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the MeT Department advised. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius, three points below the normal for the season. The relative humidity was recorded at 100 percent at 8:30 am.

AQI at 9 am in Delhi stood at 89

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degree Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am in Delhi stood at 89. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."