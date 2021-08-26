Fresh spell of rain expected in Delhi from August 29

Delhi and other areas in northwest India are currently witnessing a partial break monsoon phase

A fresh spell of rain is expected in Delhi and adjoining areas in northwest India from August 29 as the monsoon trough is expected to shift toward the plains from the foothills of the Himalayas, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi and other areas in northwest India are currently witnessing a partial "break monsoon" phase, weather experts said.

The region is experiencing a 'weak monsoon' at present: Scientist

"The entire monsoon trough lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till tomorrow (August 26)," the IMD had stated. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, said the region is experiencing a "weak monsoon" at present.

What is a break monsoon phase?

"If the monsoon trough shifts close to the foothills of the Himalayas and remains there for two-three consecutive days, we call it a break monsoon phase," he said. During the monsoon season, there are spells when the trough shifts closer to foothills of the Himalayas, leading to a sharp decline in rainfall over most parts of India. This is called a "break monsoon" phase.

In July, the monsoon had entered the first break phase

However, rainfall increases along the foothills of the Himalayas, northeast India, and parts of the southern peninsula. In July, the monsoon had entered the first break phase even before reaching most parts of northwest India, including Delhi. The national capital and adjoining areas in northwest India entered a "break monsoon" phase again on August 10 that continued up to August 19.

Delhi has gauged 214.5 mm rainfall this month so far

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is expected over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal on August 27. It is likely to pull down the western end of monsoon trough from August 29, leading to rains in northwest India, including Delhi. Light rain is predicted in Delhi, starting August 29. Delhi gauged 214.5 mm rainfall against 221.8 mm this month so far.

Saturday saw highest rainfall on a August day since 2007

Normally, Delhi records 247.7 mm precipitation in August. Of the 214.5 mm rainfall this month, 138.8 mm came in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which was the highest on a day in August in 14 years.

Delhi had gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July

Delhi gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was 141 percent above normal. It was the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second-highest ever. Owing to intense bursts of rains in July, Delhi gauged 756.4 mm rainfall since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, against a normal of 497.9 mm - 52 percent more precipitation than normal.