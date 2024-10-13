Summarize Simplifying... In short A car caught fire and rolled down an elevated road in Jaipur, causing panic among bystanders.

The driver, Jitendra Jangid, noticed smoke from the AC unit and found the engine ablaze.

Despite the chaos, no casualties were reported as firefighters from the 22 Godam area swiftly controlled the situation.

The burning car, which eventually crashed into a divider, was captured in viral social media videos. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The vehicle was identified as MG Hector

Burning car sparks panic on Jaipur road as it descends

By Akash Pandey 05:34 pm Oct 13, 202405:34 pm

What's the story A terrifying incident unfolded in Jaipur's Sodala area yesterday, when a moving car suddenly caught fire. The vehicle, identified as an MG Hector, started rolling down the road after its handbrake failed due to the fire. According to PTI, the blazing car struck a motorcyclist during its uncontrolled descent. Social media posts suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of this unexpected blaze.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Swift action

Driver's quick thinking prevents potential tragedy

The car's driver, Jitendra Jangid, was coming down an elevated road when he saw smoke coming out of his vehicle's air conditioning unit. He immediately called his brother who told him to check under the bonnet. On doing so, Jangid found the engine was on fire. Though he rushed out of the vehicle, it continued rolling down the road after its handbrake failed.

Emergency response

Firefighters respond to incident

In response to the incident, a team of firefighters from the 22 Godam area rushed to the scene. Fire officer Dinesh Kumar confirmed the car was completely destroyed by the fire but fortunately, there were no fatalities. The burning vehicle eventually crashed into a divider after rolling down from the elevated road. This dramatic event was captured in videos that have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Incident aftermath

No casualties reported

Despite the chaos caused by the burning car, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Videos doing rounds on social media show motorcyclists abandoning their bikes and fleeing as they spotted the approaching fire. These clips highlight the panic and confusion that gripped bystanders during this frightening incident.