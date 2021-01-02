Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 04:59 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
MG Motor is expected to unveil the facelifted model of the Hector SUV in India later this month. In the latest update, carandbike has shared images of the car's cabin, revealing the interiors of the upcoming model.
As per the report, the Hector (facelift) will come with a dual-tone cabin, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.
Here's our roundup.
The facelifted MG Hector will house a blacked-out grille with a chrome frame, a muscular bonnet, silver-finished skid plates, and a red reflective stripe connecting the taillights.
For lighting, it will have sleek LED headlamps, DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels.
MG Hector (facelift) will retain the BS6-compliant engine options available on the current-generation model: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol mild-hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol mills make 141hp/250Nm while the diesel motor delivers 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox.
The updated MG Hector will offer a beige and black dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and rear AC vents.
It will also sport a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the i-SMART connected car technology.
Safety provisions will include multiple airbags, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a parking camera.
The pricing and availability details of the facelifted MG Hector will be announced at the launch event later this month. However, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 12.83 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
