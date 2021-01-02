Mahindra is expected to launch a petrol version of the Marazzo in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the upcoming model has been found testing on the roads. To recall, the BS6-compliant MPV was launched last August with a turbocharged diesel engine. The upcoming variant is expected to come with a 1.5-liter mStallion petrol motor. Here's our roundup.

The Mahindra Marazzo (petrol) will feature an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a blacked-out grille with chrome accents, and rear reflectors. For lighting, there will be fog lights and projector headlights with integrated DRLs. The car will be flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The petrol variant of Mahindra Marazzo is expected to draw power from a 1.5-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol mill that produces 157hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices may include a manual and an automatic gearbox.

The Mahindra Marazzo (petrol) will offer a 7/8-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will sport a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Mahindra's BLUE SENSE app and other connectivity options. For safety, the MPV will get dual airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.

