Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 11:48 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Mahindra is expected to launch a petrol version of the Marazzo in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the upcoming model has been found testing on the roads.
To recall, the BS6-compliant MPV was launched last August with a turbocharged diesel engine. The upcoming variant is expected to come with a 1.5-liter mStallion petrol motor.
The Mahindra Marazzo (petrol) will feature an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a blacked-out grille with chrome accents, and rear reflectors.
For lighting, there will be fog lights and projector headlights with integrated DRLs.
The car will be flanked by power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The petrol variant of Mahindra Marazzo is expected to draw power from a 1.5-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol mill that produces 157hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices may include a manual and an automatic gearbox.
The Mahindra Marazzo (petrol) will offer a 7/8-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
It will sport a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Mahindra's BLUE SENSE app and other connectivity options.
For safety, the MPV will get dual airbags, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, and an engine immobilizer.
The official pricing and availability details of the Mahindra Marazzo (petrol) will be revealed at the time of launch. However, for reference, the diesel variant carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 11.25 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
