Last updated on Jan 01, 2021, 05:53 pm
Written byMudit Dube
Nissan's all-new, sub-4m compact SUV, the Magnite, has received a 4-star safety rating from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
The test was conducted using the latest 2020 model, which is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Oragadam, Chennai. However, the full details of the test are yet to be announced.
Here's our roundup of Nissan Magnite.
Nissan Magnite, based on the company's Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform, has a sporty stance.
It features a large octagonal grille with chrome surrounds, silver-finished skid plates, and sleek LED projector headlights with large L-shaped LED DRLs.
On the sides, it gets roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels, whereas the rear section features wrap-around taillights and a window wiper.
The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, angular AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The sub-compact SUV also houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it has provisions like dual airbags, traction control, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite gets two BS6-compliant petrol engine options. The first is a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that produces 72hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque.
A 1.0-liter turbocharged motor is also available. It delivers 100hp/160Nm or 100hp/152Nm, depending on the trim.
Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
Nissan Magnite was launched in India last month at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, starting this month, it will become costlier by Rs. 55,000.
The revised price-list is yet to be shared by the company but the base model will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
