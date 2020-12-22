Nissan's Magnite SUV, which was launched in India earlier this month, will become more expensive from January 1, 2021. Following the latest price-revision, the car will become costlier by Rs. 55,000 and shall start at Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine offered in two configurations. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has an eye-catching design, featuring a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets, a muscular bonnet, and silvered skid plates. There are sleek LED projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights for lighting. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor offered in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. The engines are mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. There are dual airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and traction control, for the safety of the passengers. It also packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Information What about the pricing?