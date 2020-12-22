Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 05:05 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Nissan's Magnite SUV, which was launched in India earlier this month, will become more expensive from January 1, 2021.
Following the latest price-revision, the car will become costlier by Rs. 55,000 and shall start at Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine offered in two configurations.
Here's our roundup.
The Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has an eye-catching design, featuring a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets, a muscular bonnet, and silvered skid plates.
There are sleek LED projector headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights for lighting.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor offered in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. The engines are mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
There are dual airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, and traction control, for the safety of the passengers.
It also packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 9.35 lakh for the top-tier XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Notably, these are introductory prices and are valid until December 31, 2020.
