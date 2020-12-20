Nissan has received over 15,000 bookings and more than 1,50,000 inquiries for the Magnite SUV within 15 days of its launch in India, the company has announced. Alongside this, the automaker has also introduced a prepaid maintenance plan called "Nissan Magnite Care" that offers up to 22% savings on annual maintenance after the standard warranty of two years or up to 50,000km.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets and silver-colored skid plates. For lighting, it has sleek LED projector headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, beefy claddings, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that produces 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that is available in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It also houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the SUV has provisions like dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?