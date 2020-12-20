Bajaj Auto has launched the Kick Start (KS) variant of its Platina 100 motorcycle in India and started accepting bookings for it. The bike comes in two colors: Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a refreshed look, an improved suspension setup, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 102cc single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Platina 100 KS: At a glance

The Bajaj Platina 100 KS features a quilted seat, handguards, a sloping fuel tank with protective pads, wide rubber footpads, and redesigned indicators as well as mirrors. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlight with LED DRLs, and rides on designer alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It comes in two colors: Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Platina 100 KS runs on a BS6-compliant 102cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine that makes 7.87hp at 7,500rpm and 8.3Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Also, the bike can clock a top speed of 90km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Platina 100 KS is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an anti-skid braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a new spring-on-spring Nitrox setup on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?