Last updated on Dec 20, 2020, 11:12 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Renault India has announced that it will increase the prices of all its cars by up to Rs. 28,000 with effect from January 1, 2021.
The company stated that the revision in prices is due to the increasing input costs, including the costs for steel, aluminium, plastics, and other affiliated costs that have seen an uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renault currently sells the KWID, Triber, and Duster models in India with prices starting at Rs. 2.99 lakh, Rs. 5.12 lakh, and Rs. 9.39 lakh, respectively. The company noted that the price-hike would vary across models and variants.
The Renault KWID comes with a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and LED headlights with DRLs.
Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin, fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags for safety.
The hatchback draws power from a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine that generates 68hp of power and 91Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
The Renault Triber features a chrome-covered grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and faux skid plates.
It has a 7-seater cabin with automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and four airbags.
The MUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 72hp/96Nm. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Renault Duster has an eye-catching look, featuring trapezoidal headlamp units with integrated DRLs, a chrome-finished grille, and designer alloy wheels.
The SUV offers a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment console, auto climate control, and dual airbags.
It is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 106hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 156hp/254Nm.
