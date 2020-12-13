India on Saturday reported 30,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the total number of cases past 98.5 lakh. Meanwhile, at least 400 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1.43 lakh. The rolling average for the last week shows a decline in daily infections in the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 98,26,775 COVID-19 cases, 1,42,628 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 98,26,775 COVID-19 cases, including 1,42,628 deaths, 3,59,819 active cases, and 93,24,328 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 98,57,393 cases and 1,43,085 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 93.5 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 18,76,699 total cases, 48,139 deaths, 17,53,922 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,00,214 total cases, 11,939 deaths, 8,70,002 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,75,025 total cases, 7,052 deaths, 8,62,895 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,97,693 total cases, 11,883 deaths, 7,75,602 recoveries. Kerala: 6,64,632 total cases, 2,594 deaths, 6,01,861 recoveries. Delhi: 6,05,470 total cases, 9,981 deaths, 5,78,116 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,64,132 total cases, 8,056 deaths, 5,35,985 recoveries.

Key updates 6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 4.2K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,949 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 9.96% with 59,690 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 4,259 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.2% with 68,199 tests. Rajasthan witnessed 1,307 new cases. The state's tally has risen to 2,89,999, which includes 2,538 deaths and 2,70,650 recoveries.

Key updates 1.9K new cases in Delhi; Bengal's tally nears 5.2 lakh