Exactly half-a-century after the debut of the 365 GTS4, the Ferrari 812 GTS earmarks the return of the front-mounted V12 spider that has played a pivotal role in the history of the Italian automaker. Touted as the 'most powerful convertible on the market,' the 812 GTS is a blend of Ferrari's heritage, elegant design philosophy, and racing DNA. Here's its first-look.

Exteriors Ferrari 812 GTS: At a glance

The Ferrari 812 GTS looks similar to the 812 Superfast except for its slightly lower stance and a retractable hard top. Design-wise, it gets two distinctive buttresses beneath which the roof movement mechanism is packed. The entire rear section has been reworked for improved aerodynamic performance. The 812 GTS also gets new forged alloy wheels which are lighter and complement the overall sporty presence.

Key feature Details about the convertible hard top

The 812 GTS features a retractable hard top, which opens in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45km/h. The rear section also has an electric screen, which acts as a windshield and makes the car usable with the top down. It gets two small L-shaped flaps on the windscreen that help minimize pressure behind the occupants' heads and reduce turbulence.

Under the hood Engine and performance

The GTS 812 borrows the 6.5-liter V12 engine from the 812 Superfast. It develops 789hp of power, 718Nm of torque, and has a 8,900rpm rev limit which allows an uncompromising driving experience. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. The GTS 812 can do 0-100km/h in under 3 seconds and has a top-speed of 339km/h.

Our verdict Is it worth the money?