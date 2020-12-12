German automaker Porsche has announced that its Cayenne SUV has crossed the one million unit production mark since its launch in 2002. In the past 18 years, the company has introduced over three generations of the Cayenne, offering newer designs, latest tech features, and improved engines. In India, the current-generation model is offered in three variants: Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and Cayenne Turbo.

Exteriors Recalling the Porsche Cayenne

The Porsche Cayenne features a rectangular blacked-out grille with horizontal slats, large air intakes, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it gets LED headlights with matrix beam, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, multi-spoke 21-inch alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows.

Information Under the hood

In India, the Porsche Cayenne is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 3.0-liter V6 petrol motor and a 4.0-liter V8 petrol mill. The former makes 340hp/450Nm while the later churns out 550hp/770Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Porsche Cayenne offers an upscale 5-seater cabin with electrically-adjustable leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also packs a Bose sound system and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?