Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its CBR250RR motorbike in Malaysia. It comes in two colors- Winning Red, and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler exhibits an aggressive look and offers a host of features. It draws power from a 249.7cc, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CBR250RR: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR has a sporty fully-faired look, featuring a sculpted fuel tank, stepped-up seat, upswept dual exhausts, golden-colored front forks, a split headlight cluster with DRLs, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a fully-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 168kg and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CBR250RR is powered by a 249.7cc, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 40.23hp at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CBR250RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, throttle-by-wire, and a quickshifter. Three riding modes- Sport, Sport+, and Comfort, are also being offered. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by inverted USD front forks and a 5-step preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?