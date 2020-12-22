German automaker BMW Motorrad will launch the longer wheelbase version of the 3 Series vehicle in India on January 21, 2021. Named 3 Series Gran Limousine, the upcoming car will be the longest and most spacious entry-level luxury sedan in the country. It shall share its design and features with the standard model. It should also come with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be based on the Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform and shall sport an eye-catching look, featuring the company's signature kidney grille, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. For lighting, there will be sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wrap-around taillamps. The sedan will be flanked by B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 255hp/400Nm, and a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel mill that generates 188hp/400Nm. Both motors should be paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 3 Series Gran Limousine should have a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, and 'Hey BMW' connected car technology. For safety, there will be multiple airbags and rear park assist, among others.

Information What about the pricing?