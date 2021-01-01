Last year saw the introduction of the Toyota Glanza - the first product to be launched under the cross-branding agreement between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. Now, the second product is here in the name of Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Vitara Brezza. However, this time Toyota has done some styling changes to differentiate it from Maruti Suzuki's vehicle. Here is our review.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Urban Cruiser looks more like a Toyota car with some design elements inspired from the likes of the Fortuner and Land Cruiser SUVs. Compared to the Brezza, the Urban Cruiser gets a new two-slat chrome grille at the front along with bigger fog lamp enclosures and a new skid plate. The company has also offered a new dual-tone color option, called Rustic Brown.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, Toyota has added dark brown fabric seats along with similar colored inserts for the door pads. The rest of the cabin is the same as Vitara Brezza's with a square-shaped theme running across the entire dashboard. The feature list includes automatic climate control, cruise control, dual airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel, smartphone connectivity, rain-sensing wipers, as well as projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

Under the hood Power and performance

Just like the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser gets a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that develops 103hp/138Nm. You can get this unit with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. At city speeds, the power delivery is pretty smooth and even the automatic transmission works well. However, on the highway, the engine runs out of breath as it lacks a turbocharger.

On the road Mileage and ride quality

Urban Cruiser's automatic version gets a mild-hybrid system, which enhances fuel economy. With an official figure of 18.76km/l, it is the most efficient petrol (automatic) in its class. Thanks to the rugged nature of the car, the suspension handles bad roads very well and feels more stable than some of the other compact SUVs. The steering wheel is also responsive and light to use.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?