Last updated on Dec 26, 2020, 06:27 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
MG Motor is expected to launch the 7-seater version of its Hector Plus SUV in India in January 2021. In the latest development, CarWale has revealed that the upcoming model will be offered in two trims of Super and Sharp.
The report also claims that the Hector Plus (7-seater) is expected to offer the same feature list as the existing 6-seater version.
The MG Hector Plus features a sporty look, housing a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and a gesture-based, smart boot lid.
For lighting, it has LED adjustable headlights, cornering fog lamps, DRLs, and taillights.
The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
MG Hector Plus is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and petrol-hybrid mills generate 141hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-liter diesel motor delivers 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
The MG Hector Plus offers a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, an adjustable steering wheel, key-less entry, and automatic climate control.
It packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car has six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, 'Follow me home' headlamps, a tire pressure monitor, and traction control.
The official pricing and availability details of the 7-seater MG Hector Plus will be revealed at the launch event, which is expected to happen in January. However, it should carry a slight premium over the 6-seater model, which is starts at Rs. 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
