Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 03:45 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor is planning to launch a new range-topping Savvy variant of its 6-seater Hector Plus SUV in India, to take on the next-generation Mahindra XUV500.
The premium vehicle will come with segment-first features such as a 4x4 drive system and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It should be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel powertrains.
The MG Hector Plus Savvy will feature a blacked-out mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, there will be sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wrap-around taillamps.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
It should have a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.
The MG Hector Plus Savvy will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 143hp/240Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.
The MG Hector Plus Savvy will have a 6-seater cabin with powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Infinity sound system, ambient lighting, and a power steering wheel.
The vehicle will pack a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG in-car connectivity technology.
For safety, six airbags, auto parking, automatic braking, ABS with EBD, and traction control will be present.
The Hector Plus Savvy should be launched in India in March 2021 and will take on the next-generation Mahindra XUV500. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the car's Sharp trim priced at Rs. 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom).
