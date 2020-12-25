MG Motor is planning to launch a new range-topping Savvy variant of its 6-seater Hector Plus SUV in India, to take on the next-generation Mahindra XUV500. The premium vehicle will come with segment-first features such as a 4x4 drive system and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It should be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus Savvy: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus Savvy will feature a blacked-out mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, there will be sleek LED headlights with DRLs and wrap-around taillamps. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

Information Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus Savvy will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 143hp/240Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG Hector Plus Savvy will have a 6-seater cabin with powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, Infinity sound system, ambient lighting, and a power steering wheel. The vehicle will pack a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG in-car connectivity technology. For safety, six airbags, auto parking, automatic braking, ABS with EBD, and traction control will be present.

Information What about the pricing?