As an addition to its H2 family, Japanese automaker Kawasaki is expected to launch the Eliminator H2 motorbike in the first half of 2021. As for the highlights, the cruiser bike will share its hardware with the Z H2 motorcycle and should draw power from a 998cc supercharged engine, but in a different state of tune. Here's our roundup.

Design Kawasaki Eliminator H2: At a glance

The Kawasaki Eliminator H2 will sit on a tubular frame and shall come with a swooping teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a comfortable low seat, a low handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and mid-set footpegs. The bike should pack a digital instrument console and come with an all-LED setup for lighting. It should ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki Eliminator H2 should be powered by a supercharged 998cc liquid-cooled, inline-four engine sourced from the Z H2. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and should generate around 172.6hp of maximum power.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Eliminator H2 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be handled by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability