Italian automaker Aprilia's Tuono 660 motorbike is likely to make its global debut in mid-2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the bike has been found testing for the first time, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the image, it will have an aggressive look featuring eye-catching LED DRLs and white paintwork, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia Tuono 660: At a glance

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will exhibit a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a split headlight cluster, an under-belly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and eye-catching paintwork. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on designer orange-rimmed alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will draw power from a RS 660-sourced 660cc parallel-twin engine that will generate 93.7hp of maximum power. The motor should be mated to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) transmission gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia Tuono 660 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?