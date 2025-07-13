Shubhanshu Shukla to depart from ISS tomorrow: Check timings
What's the story
The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, featuring ISRO-trained astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow. The Ministry of Science and Technology has confirmed the schedule for the historic event. To note, the Ax-4 crew has conducted over 60 experiments in various scientific fields during their stay aboard the ISS.
Historic journey
Shubhanshu's return to Earth
Shukla made history as the first Indian to reach the ISS on a private spaceflight. His return to Earth is expected on July 15 at around 3:00pm IST. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh shared the update on X, adding, "As of now, undocking has been scheduled for tomorrow, July 14 at 4:30pm IST."
Members
A look at the crew
Shukla was launched aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He is part of a four-member Ax-4 crew with veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, ESA's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. During their stay at the ISS, the Ax-4 crew conducted over 60 advanced experiments in biology, materials science, and various other scientific fields.
Live coverage
NASA will live-stream the undocking and departure
NASA will live-stream the undocking and departure of the Ax-4 mission from the ISS. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the crew and over 263kg of cargo, will depart tomorrow. The coverage will begin with hatch closing at 4:30am EDT (2:00pm IST), followed by crew entering the spacecraft at 4:55am EDT (2:25pm IST).