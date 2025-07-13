Shubhanshu Shukla to depart from ISS tomorrow: Check timings

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, featuring ISRO -trained astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow. The Ministry of Science and Technology has confirmed the schedule for the historic event. To note, the Ax-4 crew has conducted over 60 experiments in various scientific fields during their stay aboard the ISS.

Historic journey Shubhanshu's return to Earth Shukla made history as the first Indian to reach the ISS on a private spaceflight. His return to Earth is expected on July 15 at around 3:00pm IST. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh shared the update on X, adding, "As of now, undocking has been scheduled for tomorrow, July 14 at 4:30pm IST."

Members A look at the crew Shukla was launched aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He is part of a four-member Ax-4 crew with veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, ESA's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu. During their stay at the ISS, the Ax-4 crew conducted over 60 advanced experiments in biology, materials science, and various other scientific fields.