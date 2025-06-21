Axiom-4 mission astronauts to test diabetes treatment in space

The upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) could significantly impact diabetes treatment. The UAE-based healthcare provider, Burjeel Holdings, is conducting an experiment on glucose behavior in microgravity conditions. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will be part of this groundbreaking study during his 14-day stay at the orbital lab.

Experiment details 'Suite Ride' experiment on glucose behavior in microgravity conditions As part of the "Suite Ride" experiment, some Axiom-4 mission astronauts will wear continuous glucose monitors. The goal is to study how glucose and insulin behave in microgravity conditions. This research could lead to the development of wearable technologies for astronauts and patients with limited mobility due to conditions like paralysis.

Testing conditions How the study will be conducted Along with the continuous glucose monitors, astronauts will also carry insulin pens in refrigerated and ambient temperatures. The aim is to see how these molecules behave in microgravity conditions. "We are trying just to see if there is any change or fluctuation to the blood-sugar levels while they are in space," Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Holdings, told PTI.

Policy overview Current restrictions on diabetic astronauts Currently, NASA doesn't allow insulin-dependent diabetics to travel to space. There are no official exclusions for non-insulin-dependent diabetics, but no astronaut with diabetes has traveled to space so far. This study could change the future of space travel for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM), a condition historically considered disqualifying for such missions.

Future implications Study aims to develop advanced glucose-monitoring tools Fityan said this study will pave the way for innovative technologies and treatment approaches. It could help develop advanced glucose-monitoring tools optimized for extreme or low-activity environments. The research could also identify new pharmacologic targets by observing how metabolic and hormonal responses change in microgravity, potentially leading to drugs that enhance insulin sensitivity or mimic exercise benefits in sedentary individuals.