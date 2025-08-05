You can soon roam around in Windows XP-themed Crocs

In a quirky move to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Microsoft is preparing to launch limited-edition Windows XP-themed Crocs. The special footwear comes with a Clippy shoe charm, adding an extra dose of nostalgia for fans of the iconic operating system. The shoes are currently up for pre-order among Microsoft employees ahead of a global launch.

Design Each pair comes with a pack of 6 Microsoft Jibbitz The anniversary edition Crocs are priced at $80 and come with a pack of six Microsoft Jibbitz (shoe accessories). These include nostalgic designs such as the original MSN logo, Internet Explorer icon, the Clippy, and a mouse pointer. The shoes are made to replicate the iconic blue sky and clouds from the Windows XP wallpaper, with a green sole representing grass.

Wallpaper history Recalling the Windows XP wallpaper The default wallpaper of Windows XP, a photograph of California's rolling hills and blue skies, was originally a stock photo. Microsoft acquired the rights to it and made it the default wallpaper for millions of users around the world. This image is said to be one of the most viewed photographs globally, making it instantly recognizable for many.