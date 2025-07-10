OpenAI's open-weight reasoning model is coming soon: What to expect

OpenAI is gearing up to launch an open-weight language model in the coming days. The new model will be available on platforms other than just OpenAI and Microsoft's Azure servers. This release marks the first open‑weight model since OpenAI entered an exclusive licensing deal with Microsoft in 2023. It will be hosted on Azure, Hugging Face and other major cloud providers.

Model details New model will be similar to o3 mini reasoning model Unlike its previous closed-weight models, where the weights (training parameter) were not publicly available, OpenAI's upcoming language model will be open. However, the actual level of openness will depend on the license attached to it and whether OpenAI is willing to provide full access to the model's code and training details. The new model is said to be "similar to o3 mini" with reasoning capabilities.

Historic release First open-weight model since GPT-2 This is the first time OpenAI will release an open-weight model since GPT-2 in 2019. It is also the first such release after signing an exclusive cloud provider agreement with Microsoft in 2023. The deal gave Microsoft access to most of OpenAI's models and exclusive rights to sell them directly through its Azure OpenAI services. With this new open model, rival cloud operators could host their own version of it.