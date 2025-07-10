Former NCT member Taeil gets 3.5-year sentence in rape case 

Moon Tae-il, aka Taeil , a former member of the popular K-pop group NCT and its subunit NCT 127, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for aggravated sexual assault. The sentence was handed down by the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 26 on Thursday, reported Korean media. Following his sentencing, Taeil was taken into custody due to concerns that he might flee.

Additional penalties Court mandated 40-hour treatment program Apart from the prison term, the court has also imposed certain conditions on Taeil (31). He is required to complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program, have his personal information disclosed publicly, and is banned from working in child and youth-related institutions for five years. These additional penalties were announced after his sentencing on July 10.

Crime details Taeil and 2 others gang-raped woman in June 2023 Taeil and two others were found guilty of gang-raping an intoxicated foreign woman at a residence in Seoul's Seocho District in June 2023. During the first trial on June 18, all three defendants confessed to the charges. The prosecution had sought a seven-year sentence for each defendant, stressing that the victim was intentionally put in a taxi going to a different location from where the crime occurred to hinder police investigation efforts.

Defense strategy 'I am deeply sorry...': Taeil's final statement to the court Taeil's legal team expressed regret over the incident and highlighted his participation in preventive education programs and psychological counseling since the incident. They also mentioned that Taeil's mother had quit her job due to family hardships, leaving him to support the family through part-time work at a friend's restaurant. In his final statement to the court, Taeil said he was "deeply sorry" and would treat any leniency as a last chance to contribute meaningfully to society.